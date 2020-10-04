Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PORTERSVILLE (KDKA) — Every year for the past ten years, Jeep lovers have been gathering every year in Butler.
When the pandemic canceled the annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival, organizers adapted and still brought hundreds of Jeeps to the trails in Portersville.
“Butler is the birthplace of the Jeep, so that’s why we’re back in Butler tonight and we’re here to celebrate that the Jeep was born in Butler and we’re here to have a homecoming for Jeeps and have them all get out on the trails and have some fun this weekend,” said Patti Jo Lambert of the Bantam Heritage Jeep Festival.
While Bantam is credited with creating the first World War II Jeep, Ford and Willy’s Overland manufactured it.
