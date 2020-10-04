Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TRAFFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — Superintendent Dr. Matthew Harris announced Level Green Elementary School will be closed for 14 days as of October 3.
Harris said that two more staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 since the last update, bringing the total up to five staff members within two weeks. On October 1, it was announced that three staff members had tested positive for the virus.
No students at Level Green Elementary School have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Department of Health will decide the exact reopening date. In the meantime, students will receive remote instruction from their teachers.
You must log in to post a comment.