HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania officials reported Sunday that an outage is affecting access to several online state services, including voter registration.

“We are working around the clock with our vendors to bring services back online as quickly as possible and will continue to do so until operations are fully restored,” said Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome. “In the meantime, the affected agencies are working to activate their continuity plans and provide additional information to customers of the impacted services.”

Services have been affected since 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to officials. Officials are saying the issue is due to “equipment failure.” They say there is no evidence of a cyber attack or any malicious interference, and there is no report of lost data.

