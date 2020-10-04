By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,251 new cases of Coronavirus and 17 additional deaths over the last two days.

The state reports there was a “technical issue” that led to a delay in reporting Saturday’s coronavirus update. Recently, the Pennsylvania Department of Health had shifted to publishing coronavivrus updates Monday through Saturday, with Sunday’s and Monday’s updates included on Monday. Today’s update is reflective of data from Saturday and Sunday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 163,535 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,216.

There are 1,931,635 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 23,232 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,153 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 28,385 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,483 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,963 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

Locally, Allegheny County reported 73 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: