PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We aren’t as cold waking up this morning as it was yesterday.

We are off to a dry start, then our next cold front will bring scattered showers through the afternoon and evening.

We aren’t expecting much rain, only about .25″ which might not change the abnormally dry drought situation much of the region is experiencing.

We are starting to see the colors on the trees peak this week!

High temperatures today and tomorrow stay in the low 60’s.

We dry out Monday through the rest of the week and seasonable weather returns Tuesday with a high near 70 degrees with sunshine.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of about 73.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.