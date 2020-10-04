BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump Undergoing Treatment At Walter Reed Medical Center
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Mary Ours!By Mary Ours
Filed Under:Fall Foliage, KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We aren’t as cold waking up this morning as it was yesterday.

We are off to a dry start, then our next cold front will bring scattered showers through the afternoon and evening.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We aren’t expecting much rain, only about .25″ which might not change the abnormally dry drought situation much of the region is experiencing.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We are starting to see the colors on the trees peak this week!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

High temperatures today and tomorrow stay in the low 60’s.

We dry out Monday through the rest of the week and seasonable weather returns Tuesday with a high near 70 degrees with sunshine.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of about 73.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments