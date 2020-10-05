Comments
0-4-years-old: 2
5-12-years-old: 1
13-18-years-old: 5
19-24-years-old: 4
25-49-years-old: 15
50-64-years-old: 5
65-years-old and older: 14
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 46 new Coronavirus Monday, and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, all are confirmed.
New cases range in age from 2-years-old to 94-years-old with a median age of 35. The dates of the positive tests range from September 30 through October 4.
The age groups of the new cases are as follows:
Of the newly reported cases, 19 cases were confirmed in women and 27 were confirmed in men.
The total number of cases countywide now stands at 12,777 since March 14.
There have been 1,229 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll stands at 386.
