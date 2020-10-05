BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — The Bethel Park School District is moving to a hybrid learning model on Monday.

In addition to heading to class, some families are dealing with another change this morning.

Parents learned over the weekend that several bus routes were forced to consolidate.

According to the Bethel Park School District, there were several people who unexpectedly left the transportation department.

This morning, parents need to be aware that their child’s bus stop may have been eliminated.

The district says they were notified of the departures late last week.

This forced the consolidation of five of the school districts 58 planned bus routes.

If possible, the district is encouraging families to take their kids to and from school.

Also, all students who ride school buses will be required to wear masks on the buses, at the bus stops, and when they enter their buildings.

Meanwhile, today is the first day for Bethel Park students to begin their hybrid instruction.

The district will be working on a two group schedule.

They say this will allow only half of the student population at a time in the district’s buildings.

To see what bus routes have been changed at the district, click here.