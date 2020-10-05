By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine urged Pennsylvanians to make sure to get their flu vaccine even as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“Every flu season is different, but this flu season leaves a lot of unknowns,” Dr. Levine said. “One thing we do know is the flu is serious and can be deadly, which is why it is extremely important that Pennsylvanians are receiving their flu vaccine now. In addition to getting your flu vaccine, it is essential to take other preventative measures to protect yourself from the spread of the flu. There is no better measure to protect yourself from flu than to get a flu vaccine.”

This year, both flu shots and nasal sprays are available for everyone 6-months-old and up to protect against the seasonal flu.

Getting a flu shot can diminish the severity and duration of flu symptoms.

Dr. Levine reminded Pennsylvanians that it is still safe to visit a doctor’s office, pharmacies, and walk-in clinics in order to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine process is quick, easy, and helps protect not only yourself but anyone you may come into contact with this flu season,” she said. “We recommend doing so before flu activity begins in your community, ideally before the end of October.”

Symptoms of the seasonal flu include fever, headache, tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, and body aches.

Those are not to be confused with symptoms of COVID-19 which include similar symptoms but also presents symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pains, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Information about both the seasonal flu and COVID-19 can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.