CBS announced today a new one-hour entertainment special, Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event, a celebration of Latinx culture in America, produced and hosted by Eva Longoria, along with co-hosts Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin will air Monday, October 26th from 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming live and on demand with CBS All Access. Produced by Funny Or Die, in partnership with Momento Latino, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Global Philanthropy, the special will honor the contributions of the Latinx community to the United States and their importance to its future.

Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event will celebrate America’s diversity with a focus on Latinx culture, bringing joy, awareness and aid to the Latinx community that has been deeply impacted by and played an essential role in fighting COVID-19. Through musical performances, comedy pieces, docu-shorts and star-studded appearances, the special will explore the Latinx experience as told by Latinx voices. Performers and participants will be announced closer to air.

“When COVID-19 hit the United States, people were quick to applaud our essential workers, many of whom are Latinos, for helping to keep food on our tables, delivering our packages and working in our healthcare system,” said Eva Longoria. “The Latinx community has been the backbone of this country for hundreds of years, not just the last seven months, and it’s time that we not only know our own worth, but are also recognized, appreciated and celebrated accordingly for our contributions, pandemic or not.”

Tune in for Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event on Monday, October 26th at 9:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.