BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump Undergoing Treatment At Walter Reed Medical Center
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The mural is located along Locust Street.
Filed Under:John Lewis, Local News, Local TV, Mural, Pittsburgh News, Terrell Edmunds, Trey Edmunds

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you drive along Pittsburgh’s Locust Street in Uptown, you’ll see a massive mural of the late civil rights icon John Lewis.

It’s part of the ongoing ‘Moving the Lives of Kids’ mural project.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

They’ve been creating massive works of art around the city to inspire kids to make a positive difference in the community through art.

Among those taking part in Sunday’s painting were Steelers players and brothers Terrell and Trey Edmunds.

Comments