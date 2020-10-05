Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you drive along Pittsburgh’s Locust Street in Uptown, you’ll see a massive mural of the late civil rights icon John Lewis.
It’s part of the ongoing ‘Moving the Lives of Kids’ mural project.
They’ve been creating massive works of art around the city to inspire kids to make a positive difference in the community through art.
Among those taking part in Sunday’s painting were Steelers players and brothers Terrell and Trey Edmunds.
You must log in to post a comment.