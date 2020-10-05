By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 672 new cases of Coronavirus and 11 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 164,207 since Sunday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,227.

There are 1,940,952 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 23,312 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,175 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 28,487 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,485 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,003 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

