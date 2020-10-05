By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins have placed defenseman Jack Johnson on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.
Johnson was signed by the Penguins in the 2018 offseason to a three-year contract worth a total of $16.25 million dollars, counting for $3.25 million against the salary cap.
Once the Penguins officially make Johnson’s buyout official, he will count against the Penguins salary cap for the next six seasons.
For the next three seasons, his buyout will account for $1.1 million against the salary cap and then for three years foloowing that, he will count for $916,667 against the salary cap.
The Penguins also extending qualifying offers to Pontus Aberg, Anthony Angello, Sam Lafferty, Sam Miletic, and Matt Murray.
Dominik Simon was not extended a qualifying offer and will be an unrestricted free agnet on October 9.
