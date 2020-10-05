Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt students living on three floors of Litchfield Tower B have been placed in quarantine.
The university said Monday that this comes after nine positive cases were reported in the building. The 60 students are allowed to leave their room to go to the bathroom, get a coronavirus test, or for medical emergencies.
The university says meals are being delivered to their rooms daily. The length of the quarantine depends on Monday’s test results, which will be reported on Tuesday.
