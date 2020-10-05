PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler air is in place today with highs about ten degrees cooler than yesterday.

Morning temperatures are holding a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday morning with lows likely falling to the mid to upper 40s.

I have forecasted a high of 58 degrees for Pittsburgh today.

Skies will be cloudy this morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

Winds will have some variability to them. They’ll be out of the northwest for the morning, changing to the south for the afternoon and remaining light.

Looking ahead, the next ‘good’ chance for rain comes in the middle of next week.

There’s a good chance we won’t see a drop of rain through the weekend.

I did place in 20 percent chances for rain on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Temperatures will be up and down with the warmest days of the week forecast to be on Wednesday and Saturday with highs both days forecast to hit 74.

Today is forecast to be the coolest high temperature of the week.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.