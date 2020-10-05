By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The president of Point Park University is retiring.

The university made the announcement Monday morning, saying Dr. Paul Hennigan notified the Board of Trustees that he’d retire next summer.

“The summer of 2021 will be a perfect time for new leadership at Point Park. Hopefully, the world will be out of the worst of the pandemic, and it will be good for a new leader with new ideas and new energy to work with the University community to develop the next vision and strategic plan for Point Park University,” Hennigan said in a statement.

He’s been the president of Point Park since 2006 and started his career there in 2000.

Hennigan accepted the board’s offer to consult with the university on strategic initiatives like the presidential transition, community relations, alumni engagement and fundraising.

“I am honored to have worked with so many talented people affiliated with Point Park over the past 20 years. Together, we have built so much that has influenced the lives of so many,” said Hennigan.