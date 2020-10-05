BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump Back At White House After Stay At Walter Reed Medical Center
The students say they got a subpar education when classes moved from in-person to remote in March.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four undergrad students at Point Park University are suing the school, claiming they’re entitled to refunds after classes moved to online-only in March.

The students say they’re owed the money in exchange for the subpar education they received when classes moved from in-person to online in the spring, according to the lawsuit.

A university spokesperson says the university doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits, but staffers, faculty members and the administration have “worked tirelessly to ensure a quality education for all of its students.”

Point Park switched to remote learning in March. It reopened this fall and offered students different learning formats.

