By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four undergrad students at Point Park University are suing the school, claiming they’re entitled to refunds after classes moved to online-only in March.
The students say they’re owed the money in exchange for the subpar education they received when classes moved from in-person to online in the spring, according to the lawsuit.
A university spokesperson says the university doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits, but staffers, faculty members and the administration have “worked tirelessly to ensure a quality education for all of its students.”
Point Park switched to remote learning in March. It reopened this fall and offered students different learning formats.
