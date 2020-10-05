By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting this week, the Port Authority is getting dozens of clean diesel buses with new features, including completely plastic seats.
There will be 54 40-foot Gillig buses that won’t just have plastic seats but 29-inch screens, sapphire interior lights and more USB ports.
“Non-fabric seats will mean an end to the days of being unable to tell whether a seat is wet or otherwise dirty and are easier to wipe off and clean,” the Port Authority says in a press release.
The screens can have real-time displays like alerts and detours. As for the blue sapphire interior lights, the Port Authority says that will help reduce glare for drivers at night. And there will be 19 USB ports, which is five more than last year’s buses had.
Each bus costs $518,000 a piece for a total of $28 million.
