WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) – President Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he’s “feeling really good” and was going to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“The President has, in general, has received standard of care, with the exception of the monoclonal antibody cocktail that he received at the White House,” said Dr. Adalja, a senior scholar with the John Hopkins Center for Health Security.

When the president leaves the hospital, it won’t look like the average person headed home to relax on the couch. President Trump’s doctors said Monday he will have a full medical team at the White House and will be constantly monitored.

His hospital stay lasted about three days with three medications: the antibody cocktail, the steroid dexamethasone and the antiviral drug remdesivir.

President Trump’s doctors said he will continue to receive his treatments at the White House.

“When he goes home, he may continue to finish his remdesevir treatment,” said Dr. Adalja. “The medical unit at the White House is able to give IV medications. It’s usually a five-day treatment, twice a day. He may continue to be on oral steroids for a period of maybe up to 10 days.”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

President Trump tweeted Monday that he’s feeling great, exclaiming “I feel better than I did 20 years ago,” even adding, “Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

Dr. Adalja points out the president received an experimental drug not yet available to the general public not in the clinical trials.

“We give experimental medication to a lot of people in clinical trials when we’re trying to study if they work,” said Dr. Adalja. “There also is another pathway called ‘compassionate use’ where somebody who has a severe illness or concerning illness can access the drug through the manufacturer.”

Dr. Adalja said this could be a case of “VIP Medicine,” meaning the doctors wanted to try this experimental antibody cocktail on the president, but they don’t yet know if it will be effective.

Doctors say they will continue to monitor the president’s breathing, daily living and make sure his symptoms are on a positive trajectory.