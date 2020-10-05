PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The building that caught fire this weekend in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, injuring four firefighters, was closed by Allegheny County a month ago.

On Sunday night, all four firefighters were taken to a local hospital. The building on Mt. Oliver Street has a sign posted on the door saying it was closed by order of the Allegheny County Health Department and conditions pose a serious risk.

The business, known as Time Capsule on the county’s website, won’t be opening back up because it was destroyed by fire. In fact, the health department confirms that it shut the building down on Sept. 5 because it didn’t have a valid health permit, was allowing indoor operations after 11 p.m., was open as a night club, was exceeding capacity limits and not requiring masks.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said there have also been complaints about the building, and it was under investigation as a potential nuisance property. Some neighbors said it was an after-hours bar for several months, including one man who said he was just there a few days ago.

“I had a nice time Friday night, and then again Saturday night. A nice crowd of people. It was bring your own beer,” said Mark Schutzeus. “There were at least 250 people.”

KDKA also learned from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board that there was no valid liquor license on this property since June 2017. The city said it will begin demolition work on Tuesday.