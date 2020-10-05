BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump Undergoing Treatment At Walter Reed Medical Center
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Supreme Court refused to hear a case brought forth by several groups calling the shutdown orders a violation of their constitutional rights.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Danny DeVito, Gov. Tom Wolf, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Shutdown Orders, United States Supreme Court

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Supreme Court of the United States refused to intervene in a case challenging Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s shutdown order.

According to a report in Bloomberg News, the businesses and political campaign behind the challenge claimed that their constitutional rights were being violated.

RELATED STORIES:

Comments