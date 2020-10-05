Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Supreme Court of the United States refused to intervene in a case challenging Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s shutdown order.
According to a report in Bloomberg News, the businesses and political campaign behind the challenge claimed that their constitutional rights were being violated.
- Federal Judge Rules Pa.’s Shutdown Order Unconstitutional; Wolf Administration Will File AppealThe case was brought by a golf course, laundromat, timber company, real estate agent, and a political action committee related to Pennsylvania state legislative candidate, Republican Danny DeVito.
This decision, however, is not related to the federal trial judge ruling Gov. Wolf’s restrictions unconstitutional.
