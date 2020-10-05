BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump Undergoing Treatment At Walter Reed Medical Center
The pet blessing was held as a drive-thru event.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEXFORD (KDKA) — Sunday was the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, a day when Catholics celebrate the life of the patron saint of animals.

It is tradition to bless the pets of the faithful.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

In Wexford, the Saint Aidan Parish celebrated by holding a drive-thru pet blessing.

“Every year that we do this, it’s really interesting to see what kind of pets people have,” said Father David Bonnar.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

Bonnar went on to say that it is a bonding experience for the owners, as well as for the pets.

The pastors say they’ve blessed many cats and dogs, but that’s not all. They’ve even blessed ducks and llamas.

