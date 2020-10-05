Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEXFORD (KDKA) — Sunday was the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, a day when Catholics celebrate the life of the patron saint of animals.
It is tradition to bless the pets of the faithful.
In Wexford, the Saint Aidan Parish celebrated by holding a drive-thru pet blessing.
“Every year that we do this, it’s really interesting to see what kind of pets people have,” said Father David Bonnar.
Bonnar went on to say that it is a bonding experience for the owners, as well as for the pets.
The pastors say they’ve blessed many cats and dogs, but that’s not all. They’ve even blessed ducks and llamas.
