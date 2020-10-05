JP Roofing FAN N’ATION is KDKA-TV’s new show that celebrates the awesome sports fans in Da Burgh! Co-hosts Rich Walsh KDKA and Daisy Jade from Pittsburgh’s CW will be meeting Pittsburgh sports fans from all over the world and checking out their fan caves, tailgates, and even their tattoos!

We’re looking for fans that want to show off their #PittsburghPride! Are you a huge #PittsburghFan and want to show it to the world? We want to see it!

HERE ARE SOME SUBMISSIONS WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

Show off your DIY projects for your sports fan cave or tailgate with former Steeler John Malecki? (ex. designed/built your own bar top, cornhole board, tailgate table, etc.)

Hey Artists: Do you feature Pittsburgh sports teams in your ART?

Hey Designers: Do you design sports-inspired APPAREL or ACCESSORIES?

Calling all musicians: We want to hear your unique SPORTS SONGS!

Attention: Bar and Restaurants! Show us your favorite GAME DAY DISH!

Did you start (or are you a member of) a fun SPORTS FAN CLUB?

Got a cool FAN CAVE?

Is your CAR inspired by your favorite sports team?

Got an insane SPORTS COLLECTION (signed artifacts, baseball cards, bobbleheads)?

Show us your cool SPORTS TATTOO!

Send us your favorite GAME DAY RECIPE!

GAME DAY HOME PARTIES! Send us pics/vid of your festivities!

Do you have any TAILGATE OR GAME DAY RITUALS/SUPERSTITIONS?

Do you swear by your favorite TAILGATE GADGETS?

Are you an extreme ESPORTS GAMER?

Are you an ATHLETE with a cool story?

Do you want to nominate a STUDENT ATHLETE to be featured?

Are you a Pittsburgh fan that lives OUTSIDE of the Burgh? (NATIONAL OR INTERNATIONAL FANS?)

Are you passionate about a TEAM RIVALRY?

Does your HIGH SCHOOL have the best student section? The most SCHOOL SPIRIT?

Are you torn between two teams in your family? Or do you argue about which team to have your kids root for?

Fun pictures of your KIDS dressed up in team apparel or playing their favorite sport.

Silly photos of PETS dressed up in team apparel.

Pictures of you/family/friends at a game/sporting event or tailgate – here at home or away behind-enemy lines 🙂

Have another sports fan idea? Send them our way!

TO SUBMIT FOR FAN N’ATION:

Upload your pictures & videos HERE for a chance to be featured on the show!

And remember, you don’t have to be local, just a Pittsburgh fan! So spread the word!

Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh.

And watch an encore presentation the same night at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW!