By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Women for Trump bus tour event is coming to western Pennsylvania this week.
The Trump campaign announced the Women For Trump bus tour would stop in New Castle at the New Englander Banquet Center on Oct. 8.
The event will feature Trump 2020 senior advisors Lara Trump and Katrina Pierson and 2020 senior advisor for strategic communications Mercedes Schlapp.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. for general admission. According to the event page, you can only register for up to two tickets per mobile number. All tickets are first come, first serve.
