CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Wolf Administration Amending Gathering Limits Based On Venue Occupancy
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny Co. Health Dept.'s COVID-19 update was delayed today.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 77 new Coronavirus Tuesday, and four additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 72 are confirmed, and five are probable.

“New cases range in age from 11 years to 90 years with a median age of 39 years,” the Health Department reports. “The dates of positive tests ranged from Sept. 13 through Oct. 5. A majority of the new cases are from tests within the last week.”

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 12,854 since March 14.

There have been 1,240 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 321 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 126 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 390. The four newly-reported deaths are all associated with long-term care facilities. Three of the patients were in their 80s and the other in their 90s. Their dates of death range from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4.

Health officials say 185,356 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments