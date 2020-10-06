WEXFORD (KDKA) — Leaders in one of the biggest districts in the Pittsburgh area want students back in the classroom full time — and soon.

North Allegheny School District released a 32-page agenda late Monday night that detailed their plans for elementary, middle, and high school students.

One reason for the district’s push for in-person instruction is that they say that Coronavirus cases have been low in Allegheny County.

Plus, they say that cases within the district have not been widespread.

Here are the district’s second quarter instruction plans:

Grades K-5 — Full-time in-person instruction will begin on November 4

Grades 6-8 — Full-time in-person instruction will begin on November 16

Grades 9-12 — Hybrid learning will continue

The district says their Cyber Academy will continue to be an option for those who want to utilize full remote learning.

For some time, the district has been focused on getting their students back to in-person instruction, especially for their middle school students.

The district says that those children are less likely to hold jobs and be at unsupervised events, having less interaction with others outside of school.

While in the district’s buildings, students must wear face covering at all times, except for during lunch and mask breaks.

A link to the district’s agenda and full plans can be found online.