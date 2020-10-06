By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new Monmouth University poll has former Vice President Joe Biden with an eight to 11 point lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters in Pennsylvania.

Biden is also holding a 12-point lead over President Trump among all registered voters across the Commonwealth, the poll results show.

This poll shows the gap has grown, unlike last month’s Monmouth University poll that showed Biden with just a single-digit lead over President Trump. In July, their poll showed a 13-point lead for Biden among all registered voters in Pennsylvania.

“Among all registered voters in Pennsylvania, the race for president stands at 54% for Biden and 42% for Trump,” according to this latest poll.

Another 1% show support for the Libertarian candidate Joe Jorgensen and 2% are undecided.

The poll did not find much of a shift in voter opinion since President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis last week.

However, the poll does show that most voters trust Biden on some key issues.

According to the poll results, 60% of voters across the state say Biden “has at least some understanding of their day-to-day concerns,” while about 45% say the same about President Trump.

Biden holds a lead over President Trump on the issues of the pandemic, health care and “law and order” issues.

The poll shows 52% of voters trust Biden to handle the coronavirus pandemic over 32% of voters who say they trust President Trump. On health care, Biden holds a 48%-34% advantage. On law and order “four in 10 trust Biden on this issue, and a slightly smaller number trust President Trump.”

President Trump holds 44%-39% advantage over Biden on job creation and the economy.

The poll also looks at other state races including Attorney General and Auditor General.

“In the race for Attorney General, incumbent Josh Shapiro leads Heather Heidelbaugh by 15 points among all registered voters” at 53%-38%. State Treasurer Joe Torsella leads Stacy Garrity by six points among all registered voters at 47%-41%. The Auditor General race has Democrat Nina Ahmad ahead of Republican Timothy DeFoor by 6 points at 46%-40%.

