By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) – An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Mt. Oliver.

Allegheny County Police’s homicide unit was called to investigate after a shooting in the 200 block of Anthony Street back on Aug. 24.

Police say they arrived to the 100 block of Church Street and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County police say their investigation led them to 18-year-old Craig Prince. Pittsburgh police arrested Prince Tuesday afternoon.

He’s charged with aggravated assault.

