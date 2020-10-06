Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) – An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Mt. Oliver.
Allegheny County Police’s homicide unit was called to investigate after a shooting in the 200 block of Anthony Street back on Aug. 24.
Police say they arrived to the 100 block of Church Street and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Allegheny County police say their investigation led them to 18-year-old Craig Prince. Pittsburgh police arrested Prince Tuesday afternoon.
He’s charged with aggravated assault.
