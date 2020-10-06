WEXFORD (KDKA) — Leaders in one of the biggest districts in the Pittsburgh area want students back in the classroom full time — and soon.

North Allegheny School District released a 32-page agenda late Monday night that detailed their plans for elementary, middle and high school students. The district is sending some students back to class full-time starting next month.

One reason for the district’s push for in-person instruction is that they say coronavirus cases have been low in Allegheny County. Plus, they say that cases within the district have not been widespread.

The district says they’re ready for the change, but some parents believe the school is not doing enough to keep kids safe.

Parent Natalie Metropulos says she’s disappointed in the district’s decision late Monday night about moving forward with full-time in-person instruction for some students, and that includes her three kids who attend the district.

She believes the district is not following the strict CDC guidelines that are in place for schools, specifically the social distancing.

“In some instances, the kids will literally be sitting shoulder to shoulder on the busses, sitting shoulder to shoulder,” said Metropulos.

The district released a statement to KDKA. It reads in part:

“We realize each of our students, their families, and our staff members are facing different challenges as the circumstances related to COVID-19 evolve. We will continue to update our plans frequently based on recommendations from local, commonwealth, and national guidelines.”

Here are the district’s second quarter instruction plans:

Grades K-5 — Full-time in-person instruction will begin on November 4

Grades 6-8 — Full-time in-person instruction will begin on November 16

Grades 9-12 — Hybrid learning will continue

The district says their Cyber Academy will continue to be an option for those who want to utilize full remote learning.

For some time, the district has been focused on getting their students back to in-person instruction, especially for their middle school students.

The district says that those children are less likely to hold jobs and be at unsupervised events, having less interaction with others outside of school.

While in the district’s buildings, students must wear face covering at all times, except for during lunch and mask breaks.

“Things have been OK, because we’re doing what we’re doing. I think once you start crowding our schools with 24 to 30 kids per classroom, you’re going to see spikes,” said Metropulos.

A link to the district’s agenda and full plans can be found online.