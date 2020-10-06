By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,036 new cases of Coronavirus and 17 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 165,243 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,244.

There are 1,951,992 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 23,380 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,196 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 28,576 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,497 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,059 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

