Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places To Live in 2020, according to a new report.
More than 1,000 different cities with populations between 20,000 and 1,000,000 were ranked by Livability in 40 different areas including:
- Economics
- Housing
- Amenities
- Infrastructure
- Demographics
- Social and Civil Capital
- Education
- Health Care
“Creating a list of the best places to live in a year marked by uncertainty and disruption was challenging, but also clarifying,” says Winona Dimeo-Ediger, Livability.com editor-in-chief in a press release.
You must log in to post a comment.