Over 1,000 cities were ranked based on a number of different criteria.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places To Live in 2020, according to a new report.

More than 1,000 different cities with populations between 20,000 and 1,000,000 were ranked by Livability in 40 different areas including:

  • Economics
  • Housing
  • Amenities
  • Infrastructure
  • Demographics
  • Social and Civil Capital
  • Education
  • Health Care

“Creating a list of the best places to live in a year marked by uncertainty and disruption was challenging, but also clarifying,” says Winona Dimeo-Ediger, Livability.com editor-in-chief in a press release.

A full list of the Top 100 rankings can be found online.

