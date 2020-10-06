PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new bill against discrimination within the city of Pittsburgh will go before city council on Tuesday.

It’s called the CROWN Act. This bill is looking to end hairstyle discrimination.

According to studies, about 80 percent of Black women feel they need to alter their hair to fit in.

The CROWN act stands for Creating A Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair — and it’s designed to offer protections in employment, housing, education, and public accommodations.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s office says Black individuals hair is worn in variety of hairstyles which hold cultural and personal significance, but he says modern ideas of professionalism tend to reflect white hairstyles.

His office found that Black woman are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from work for their hair, and 3.4 times more likely to be considered unprofessional.

This legislations would allow for anyone who is a victims of hairstyle discrimination to report it to the city’s Commission on Human Relations.

That Commission will be releasing guidance to landlords, employers, and business owners to understand this ordinance.

Similar legislation has been passed in other states and is being looked at in Philadelphia.

The legislation will be introduced to city council Tuesday morning.

A full copy of the bill can be found on the city’s website.