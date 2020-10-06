PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The only weather concerns for today will burn off by 10:00 a.m. this morning.

Those concerns are with regards to fog and also cooler temps as we start off the day.

Just be prepared for it and you’ll be ok.

Starting with temperatures, they’re down a good ten to fifteen degrees this morning from where they were yesterday morning.

This has Pittsburgh in the upper 30’s for temperatures with some places flirting with the low 30’s for morning temperatures.

The second concern is some fairly thick fog in low lying areas this morning.

The fog may stick around through 10:00 a.m. in isolated areas but most should be gone by 9:00 a.m.

Looking ahead, high pressure moves off tonight with a cool front moving through late on Wednesday.

The front and a secondary warm front are expected to move through dry, but I have put in an isolated 20 percent chance for rain.

Five of the next seven days, I have highs forecast to be in the 70’s.

That’s on top of today with a forecast high of 69 degrees.

