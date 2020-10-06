By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An organization that helps feed hungry voters for free is teaming up with Uber Eats to deploy food trucks in several cities this year, including Pittsburgh.
Pizza to the Polls and Uber Eats are sending out food trucks into 25 cities so people waiting in long lines throughout early voting and Election Day can have treats.
Pizza to the Polls says since the pandemic, they’ve seen in-person voting locations struggle. To help out, they plan on launching food trucks into cities with a history of long lines. That way, voters can get individually wrapped snacks and drinks.
They’ll send food trucks to Pittsburgh Oct. 29 to Nov. 3.
Pizza to the Polls started in 2016. They raised $43,307 and say over 25,000 pieces of pizza were consumed that year.
