By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh doctor is speaking out with criticism of President Trump’s comments about the realities of contracting COVID-19.
On Monday night, when President Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center, he posted a tweet containing a video message saying “Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines.”
Dr. David Nace, a UPMC doctor said “We have to be realistic in this: COVID is a complete threat to the American population,” when speaking to CBS News.
Dr. Nace went on to say that “Most of the people aren’t so lucky as the president,” saying that most patients don’t have access to an in-house medical unit or experimental treatments.
President Trump spent nearly 72 hours at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, MD after testing positive for Coronavirus.
As part of his treatment while at Walter Reed, President Trump received an experimental antibody cocktail, in addition to being treated with remdesivir.
Numerous people within President Trump’s inner circle have also tested positive for Coronavirus, including Chris Christie, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and former adviser Kellyanne Conway.
