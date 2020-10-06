PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Trump was in full campaign mode on Monday from the time he woke up, with a barrage of tweets to his return to the White House.
But what role will his recovery play in the election?
KDKA’s John Shumway took to the streets to find out what people had to say.
Watch as KDKA’s John Shumway reports:
It seems fair to say that people feel strongly on both sides of the election.
But when humanity steps in and a person gets sick, does it soften the feelings people have?
Some people clearly feel some compassion is needed, while others don’t.
One point that should be made is that even those whose compassion was a bit thinner than others, with one exception, they don’t wish ill will on the President.
