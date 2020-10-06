By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are trying to figure out who stole about $850 in coins from an Indiana County home.

On Tuesday police released photos of two men they need help identifying. They say they’re connected to a house burglary in West Wheatfield Township that happened back on Sept. 23.

Police say an empty home was broken into, and change jars valued at approximately $850 were stolen.

According to police, the pair was captured on surveillance video at the Blairsville Walmart where they allegedly stopped to use the Coinstar machine on the evening of the burglary.

Police say they were last seen driving away from that Walmart in a red two-door 90-00s model Dodge Ram with a hitch and missing left front hubcap.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Indiana at 724-357-1960.