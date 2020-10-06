By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County commissioner has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the county Commissioners’ Office, Commissioner Douglas Chew is now following all quarantine recommendations.
Meanwhile, the county’s Human Resources office is doing contact tracing to find those who were exposed to Commissioner Chew.
The commissioners’ suite at the county offices has already been disinfected, and temperature taking requirements are now implemented at all entrances.
All public meetings for the week are canceled as a precaution and the commissioners’ offices are closed.
Stay with KDKA for Ross Guidotti’s full report on this developing story at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.