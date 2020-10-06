Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Halloween approaches, kids – and lots of parents too – look forward to finding their favorite goodies in their treat bags.
But what’s the one candy you definitely don’t want to find?
According to a survey by CandyStore.com, the loser is Candy Corn.
Also on the list are Circus Peanuts, Smarties, Tootsie Rolls, Good & Plenty, Necco Wafers and black licorice.
You can check out the full list and see how the candies compared to last year’s rankings by visiting the Candy Store blog at this link.
