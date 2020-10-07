PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Within an hour, TSA agents caught two guns at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
The TSA says on Tuesday a Pittsburgh resident was caught with a loaded 9mm handgun and a magazine loaded with 17 bullets. Then they say an Oakdale man showed up with an unloaded 9mm gun.
While the incidents happened within an hour of each other, the TSA says they weren’t related.
Allegheny County police were called in for questioning, and the men are each facing civil penalties for bringing guns to an airport security checkpoint.
Even people with concealed firearm permits aren’t allowed to bring guns on planes. The TSA says travelers are allowed to bring unloaded firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at check-in.
This brings the total number of guns caught at the airport this year to 16. Last year, 35 guns were stopped at Pittsburgh airport checkpoints.
You can read more about how to travel properly with a firearm on the TSA’s website.
