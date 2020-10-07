By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 43 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday, and three additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 33 are confirmed from 803 PCR tests, and 10 are probable, one of which is from a positive antigen test.
This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for October 7, 2020. pic.twitter.com/N0CBxJ8jKt
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 7, 2020
The total number of cases countywide now stands at 12,897 since March 14.
There have been 1,247 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll stands at 393. The three latest deaths were from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. Two of the people were in their 60s and one was in their 80s. One of the deaths was associated with a long-term care facility.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.