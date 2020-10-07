Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s secretary of state says 8.9 million Pennsylvanians are registered to vote.
Nearly 2.5 million have already applied for either mail-in or absentee ballot, and 4 percent of those have already been returned.
You can also vote early in-person at your county election’s office.
They expect all normal polling locations to be open on Nov. 3.
“We expect polling places to be open at near normal numbers. So the consolidations that places had during the primary will not occur again. We’re getting tremendous response for poll worker volunteers,” said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.
But she says they could always use more. You can apply online to be a poll worker.
