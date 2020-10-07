CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Wolf Administration Amending Gathering Limits Based On Venue Occupancy
Kathy Boockvar says polling places are expected to be open near normal numbers, and while they're getting a big response for poll workers, they could always use more.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s secretary of state says 8.9 million Pennsylvanians are registered to vote.

Nearly 2.5 million have already applied for either mail-in or absentee ballot, and 4 percent of those have already been returned.

You can also vote early in-person at your county election’s office.

They expect all normal polling locations to be open on Nov. 3.

“We expect polling places to be open at near normal numbers. So the consolidations that places had during the primary will not occur again. We’re getting tremendous response for poll worker volunteers,” said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

But she says they could always use more. You can apply online to be a poll worker.

