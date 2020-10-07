MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – A 20-year-old is dead after a shooting outside the Party City store at the Monroeville Mall.

According to county homicide detectives, police arrived on scene to find a 20-year-old man shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunfire was reported Wednesday afternoon. Mall spokesman Stacey Keating of CBL Properties confirmed that a shooting occurred in the parking lot but called it a “targeted incident” that didn’t prompt an evacuation of the property.

The Monroeville police chief also says the attack appeared to be targeted. It was captured on video.

Police could be seen gathered in the parking lot outside of the Party City Wednesday afternoon, with yellow police tape set up in the area of the store.

KDKA’s Paul Martino reports two alleged assailants drove away from the scene. There were numerous witnesses, including two women with three young children.

The mall has been the scene of gunfire before. In September 2019, two men were charged after shots were fired in the parking lot outside a movie theater.

In April 2019, two groups of males began fighting and the brawl spilled out of the Macy’s department store entrance, where one person pulled a gun and fired about 10 shots. No injuries were reported but the mall was evacuated.

The police chief claims the mall is safe.

Stay with KDKA for Paul Martino's report starting at 4 p.m.

