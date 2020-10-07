By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Norwin School District is closing five buildings after reporting seven coronavirus cases in two weeks.
Superintendent Jeff Taylor said in a letter to families that today the district was going to announce plans to return to full-time in-person instruction, but instead Norwin High School, Norwin Middle School, Hillcrest Intermediate School, Hahntown Elementary School and Sunset Valley Elementary School are closing.
This come after the department of health contacted the school about five new cases among students.
Taylor says these new cases, plus two more that were announced on Oct. 1, means the district exceeds the department of education’s recommended number of cases allowed within a 14-day period.
The buildings will be deep cleaned Friday and over the weekend. Students will learn remotely and are expected to return on Oct. 13.
