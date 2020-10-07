Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two new tenants are set to move into the building that formerly housed “The O” on Forbes Avenue.
According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, the Mero Restaurant Group is taking over the space that used to be The Original Hot Dog Shop.
Mero is also the owner of nearby restaurants in Oakland such as Stack’D and CHiKN.
However, they have said not to expect a revival of “The O.”
The Pittsburgh Business Times reports that they’re planning to renovate the building to hold two new restaurants.
