By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The quarantine for Pitt students living on three floors of Litchfield Tower B has ended.

The university said Monday that the quarantine started after nine positive cases were reported in the building. The 60 students were allowed to leave their room to go to the bathroom, get a coronavirus test, or for medical emergencies.

On Wednesday, the university ended the quarantine after there were no additional positive cases among the students.

“Based on these results and the continued low number of positive cases on the campus generally, we have ended the shelter-in-place protocol for the building and the three-floor quarantine put in place over the weekend. Those students in quarantine due to known exposure will continue to quarantine until released by the contact tracing team. All students who previously tested positive will complete their isolation,” the university said in a release.