PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators.
In exchange, the Penguins have acquired forward Jonathan Gruden and a 2020 second-round draft pick.
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 7, 2020
Murray helped lead the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.
In a press release, Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford said, “We would like to thank Matt for everything he’s done in his five seasons with the Penguins. He was instrumental to our back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships, and we wish him the best.”
Gruden, 20, is signed through the 2022-23 season.
He played the 2019-20 season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, and spent one season at Miami University in Ohio.
