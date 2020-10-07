By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in locating a missing, potential runaway teenager 16-year-old Ethan Spaid of Robinson Township.

He was last seen by his mom at their home on Front Street on Monday morning before he left for school.

After that, it was learned Spaid did attend school on Monday and his last known whereabouts from there ere walking near Indiana Area Junior High School in Indiana Borough.

Spaid is described as 5’9″, 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a plain gray hoodie, and black Nike hightop shoes. He was also carrying a white Vans backpack.

Troopers learned that he could possible be with another juvenile male in the Leechburg/Lower Burrell area.

Anyone with information regarding Spaid’s whereabouts is being asked to call state police Troop A in Indiana at 724-357-1960.