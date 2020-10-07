By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Trump campaign is reportedly exploring having President Donald Trump hold an event in Pittsburgh next week.

According to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, the campaign is exploring having an event on Monday, Oct. 12. The report says the event would not be a rally.

“They’re setting up possible travel plans for him all week, with later in the week seeming more solid,” Haberman reported on Twitter.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto responded to the report from his verified Twitter account.

“I thought those who even were in the presence of COVID-19 are to quarantine for 14 days? One sure way that Pittsburgh’s residents can be heard…Vote…like your life depends on it,” Peduto tweeted.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerlad also responded on Twitter, saying,” Thanks but no thanks.”

“After a spike this summer, we are doing very well on stopping the spread of #COVID19. We won’t jeopardize that success & I hope the *President of the United States* would never deliberately try to do so,” Fitzgerald said on Twitter.

President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday after going to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus. His hospital stay lasted about three days with three medications: the antibody cocktail, the steroid dexamethasone and the antiviral drug remdesivir.

President Trump’s doctors said he will have a full medical team at the White House and will be constantly monitored. President Trump’s doctors also said he will continue to receive his treatments at the White House.

The president was last in the Pittsburgh area on Sept. 22, when he held a rally at Pittsburgh International Airport. The visit was the president’s fourth stop in Pennsylvania in Septemeber. Last month, Pres. Trump also held a rally in Westmoreland County and visited the Flight 93 Memorial for the 9/11 ceremony.

