By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) – Two young men were arrested after police allegedly found about 17 pounds of marijuana inside a Mercer County home.
Sharon police say 21-year-old Christopher Norris and 19-year-old Amarri Abram are behind bars on multiple drug charges after officers served a search warrant.
Sharon officers and the Mercer County CIRT team executed the warrant Sunday at a home on Delaware Street.
Police say Norris and Abram were both inside the home and were arrested after they tried to run away.
According to police, a search of the home turned up about 17 pounds of marijuana and more than $7,300 in cash. They say drug packaging and paraphernalia was also seized during the investigation.
Norris and Abram are currently in the Mercer County Jail as police say they failed to post bond.
