By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) – Two young men were arrested after police allegedly found about 17 pounds of marijuana inside a Mercer County home.

Sharon police say 21-year-old Christopher Norris and 19-year-old Amarri Abram are behind bars on multiple drug charges after officers served a search warrant.

(Photo: Sharon Police Department)

Sharon officers and the Mercer County CIRT team executed the warrant Sunday at a home on Delaware Street.

Police say Norris and Abram were both inside the home and were arrested after they tried to run away.

According to police, a search of the home turned up about 17 pounds of marijuana and more than $7,300 in cash. They say drug packaging and paraphernalia was also seized during the investigation.

(Photo: Sharon Police Department)

Norris and Abram are currently in the Mercer County Jail as police say they failed to post bond.

