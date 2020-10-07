Comments
Hey, 412 Fanatics…Check out what’s in store on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade, THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10!
We visit KIYA TOMLIN’S WORKSHOP to see her new “Game Day” clothing line, check out some DIY projects with former Steerler John Malecki, tour a FAN CAVE from a Pittsburgh fan living in Philly, and so much more!
Tune in to October 10 at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. You can also watch an encore episode later that evening at a special time – 11:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
And PLEASE NOTE: There will be NO SHOW airing on Saturday, October 17! We will return on Saturday, October 24!
